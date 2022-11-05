Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World

A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A fugitive ended up being caught while vacationing at Disney World.

Quashon Burton was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service caught sight of him.

The inspector, Jeff Andre, was also on vacation and knew who Burton was because he had signed his arrest warrant.

Burton allegedly stole the identities of at least four people to get nearly 150,000 in government loans meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The 31-year-old was on the run for a year before he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors have argued against Burton’s release on bail because they say he might run again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

