‘Cleaning between the teeth’: UP dentist flosses into cavity prevention

Sweet treats are tasty but sometimes come with a price
By Clint McLeod and Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Eating sweet treats and not brushing properly could land you with a cavity.

Staff at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain say the calcification, or the softness of your teeth, may determine how likely you are to develop cavities.

“Enamel is the outer layer of the tooth. It’s like the armor for the tooth,” said Dr. John Fornetti, Fornetti Dental Center owner. “For If there are imperfections in the armor, cavities can get started more easily.”

Fornetti says a cavity does not form overnight. Instead, he says it can take weeks or months depending on tooth strength and dental care. Because of this, there’s no “cavity season.” That’s despite the increase in sweet foods during fall and winter.

“Plaque are really bacteria. It’s bacteria that lives on our teeth. The plaque comes from the food we eat,” said Fornetti. “What happens is the bacteria breaks the food down and helps us with digestion. When that happens, a bi-product of that process is acid. Acid is the reason we get cavities.”

Fornetti says in a perfect world you should brush your teeth after every meal. In reality, he stresses you should brush at least in the morning and evening. He says many people forget to floss.

“If we are going ahead and brushing, but we are not cleaning between the teeth, we are missing a third of the tooth,” said Fornetti.

Fornetti says the most common teeth to get cavities are the hard-to-reach molars. He says people should avoid sugary treats like soda regularly throughout the day without brushing.

“It’s very acidic,” concluded Fornetti. “So, it is ripe for making cavities.”

Fornetti says parents should ensure their children brush regularly before bed and in the morning to avoid the extra cost of a cavity filling.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday

Latest News

Jason Sadowski on trial
Sadowski trial now in hands of jury
Staff at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain say the calcification, or the...
‘Cleaning between the teeth’: UP dentist flosses into cavity prevention
Stand UP Comedy Festival graphic
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival is on
Marquette City officials say four aspects of the community master plan have become top...
Marquette City officials’ detail key priorities in community master plan