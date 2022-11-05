41 North Film Festival returns to MTU’s Rosza Center

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual 41 North Film Festival is back for another year at Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rosza Center.

For four days the center is running a variety of independent films from filmmakers across the globe.

“Usually there is quite a range of films in terms of the subject matter,” said Film Festival Director Erin Smith. “So, I like to say that there is a little bit for everyone.”

According to Smith, the festival has been active for over 15 years.

Starting out under the event name Northern Lights, Smith founded the event as an opportunity to provide a real cinematic experience to students.

“I really felt that students were missing the opportunity to watch films with a big audience, and also with people who may or may not be like them,” continued Smith. “So, I think that that experience of coming together as a community to learn about something together, or to be entertained by something is a really vital experience, especially today.”

There will also be panels and Q&A sessions with directors and filmmakers, such as Director Emelie Mahdavian of the film “Bitterbrush Sunday Afternoon.”

Smith would like to see people discuss the complex topics they see in these films.

“Some of these films deal with very complicated issues that are affecting all of us,” added Smith. “And I hope that that becomes a chance to open up a dialogue.”

The festival is free and open to the public with films available at the center through Sunday evening.

“We encourage anybody,” said Rosza Center Director Mary Jennings. “Whether you’ve been to the film festival before, or you just want to come and learn what it’s about, to come out this weekend and see one or many of the films.”

