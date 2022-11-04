Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event
Learn more about cybersecurity and advancing technology
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center.
Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:
- Hack a car
- Exploit bugs
- Defend networks
- Protect your data
- Jump start your career
Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Click here to learn more and register for Yooper Con.
