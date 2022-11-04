Yooper Con: A cybersecurity event

Learn more about cybersecurity and advancing technology
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Yooper Con is coming to the Northern Center.

Highschool teachers and students will have an opportunity to learn how to:

- Hack a car

- Exploit bugs

- Defend networks

- Protect your data

- Jump start your career

Yooper Con can help students learn about how advanced technology is getting.

Yooper Con will be on November 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more and register for Yooper Con.

