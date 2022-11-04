Widespread rain continues through Saturday

Occasional rain, with a few embedded thunderstorms, will be possible through Saturday.

Through this evening, the best rain chances will be the further south and east you are, but better rain chances will spread across the entire Upper Peninsula through the night. Rain could be heavy at times. The Weather Prediction Center has placed the southern and eastern U.P. in a marginal risk for excessive rainfall through tonight, indicating some isolated areas of flash flooding are a possibility.

Expect windy conditions through the weekend, with gusts easily reaching 35 mph at times.

Saturday’s highs will mostly be in the 50s, with 40s toward Houghton and Iron River, while we could hang on to lower-60s in Manistique and Munising.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, overspreading the area from southeast to northwest. Rain could be heavy, particularly in the southern and eastern U.P. Breezy, with wind gusts in excess of 20 mph.

>Lows: 30s inland; around 40 near lakeshores

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Windy, with gusts in excess of 35 mph.

>Highs: 50s; 40s toward Houghton and Iron River; lower-60s in Manistique and Munising

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower possible in the morning. Windy, with gusts in excess of 30 mph.

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of afternoon rain showers in the western and central U.P.

>Highs: Around 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: Around 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a mix of rain and snow showers likely.

>Highs: 40s

