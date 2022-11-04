Village of Calumet commits to rehabbing buildings for rental, commercial growth

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction is well underway on three buildings along Calumet’s 5th Street.

The older buildings are being revitalized for future use as long-term rental and commercial space.

“Our greatest strength and greatest weakness is our vast stock of historic buildings,” said Main Street Calumet Executive Director Leah Polzien. “We have wonderful architecture, but it is a hundred years old. Those buildings need to be rehabbed in order to bring more businesses downtown, more residents, and more visitors to our community.”

This was made possible through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC)’s Community Revitalization Program (CRP).

The program’s purpose is to help communities rehabilitate blighted or underused properties for better use.

“It will invest up to 50% of the eligible project costs for the rehab of a building, normally a traditional downtown, up to $1,500,000,” said Keweenaw Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) Executive Director Jeff Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe works with project developers to package their projects for this funding.

This includes estimating operating costs, project costs, and rent prices to determine how much funding the project will receive.

However, it is not given away for free.

The village of Calumet’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) has had to put forth its own contributions.

“What we have been doing is leveraging the village of Calumet Downtown Development Authority tax and committing finance funding,” continued Ratcliffe. “They have a limited amount, but we’ve been leveraging that towards these projects, about $5,000 to $10,000 per project.”

Polzien says having these new spaces available will pave the way for economic growth.

“Every business that comes just brings more foot traffic, and we also want those long-term residents,” said Polzien. “Tax income is important for our community, and revenue sharing from the state is also based on the number of residents, so we know it’s something we need to see increase.”

Another building is undergoing a review process before construction begins.

