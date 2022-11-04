RSV cases rise, UP health experts urge caution

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The state of Michigan is seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

RSV is a respiratory virus that can lead to moderate flu-like symptoms. The virus typically is dominant during the winter months but has been spreading earlier this year.

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital Family Physician Dr. Jeff Bomber said the surge is happening for a variety of reasons.

“This year we’re seeing kind of a surge in it. But keep in mind that because of COVID and isolation and quarantines we had less RSV in the last couple of years,” Dr. Bomber said. “So, it may seem like there’s a lot more of it than average because of that.”

Dr. Bomber says normal precautions like handwashing and wearing a mask will help mitigate the spread of the virus.

One concerning symptom would be increased and rapid breathing. Upper Peninsula Health System - Marquette (UPHS) Pediatric Chair Dr. Francis Darr says the first thing a person should do is reach out to their physician if they believe they may have RSV.

“If your child has concerning cold symptoms but is not in respiratory distress, you should call your primary care doctor. You should see about whether your child needs to be seen there,” Dr. Darr said.

Dr. Darr said the early surge in cases will hopefully taper off in the coming months. While Lower Michigan hospitals have been facing a shortage of pediatric beds, Dr. Darr said that is not the case in the U.P.

Dr. Darr said UPHS - Marquette has the tools to properly take care of patients.

“I don’t think there’s any reason for us to panic. I think that we do have resources that we can bring to bear. Certainly, it’s our job to provide good care to patients who are struggling with these illnesses,” Dr. Darr said.

Both Dr. Darr and Dr. Bomber urge those who are sick is to stay home. UPHS - Marquette and Schoolcraft Memorial will continue to monitor cases in the U.P.

