Rounds of showers/storms through tomorrow

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front and upper-level trough are bringing a change in the pattern. The morning showers will fizzle out and another round of showers will be in the central/east this afternoon. Then, another area of low pressure moves in tonight with widespread rain through tomorrow. Moderate to heavy intensities will be likely. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.0″-2.50″ with the highest amounts in the east. Windy conditions will develop tomorrow afternoon as the second system lifts through the area. Strong southerly winds will gust between 40-50mph in the east. Conditions dry out on Sunday through Tuesday.

Today: Morning thundershowers in the west, afternoon showers/storms in the central and east

>Highs: Low 60s (overnight), temps fall into the 40s during the day

Saturday: Widespread rain from the morning through the early afternoon

>Highs: Low 50s west,mid to upper 50s east

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday
Leah Harding 7 years later
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court.
UPDATE: Sadowski denied request to represent himself in murder trial

Latest News

Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Friday can total over 2" especially in the southern and...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Thursday, 11/03/2022
Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Saturday can total over 2″ especially in the southern...
Soaking November rain into the weekend
rain
Front brings an end to dry & warm stretch
Gusty yet warm Thursday before rain arrives west in the evening -- heavy downpours possible...
Warm and breezy before first round of November rain