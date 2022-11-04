Rounds of showers/storms through tomorrow

A cold front and upper-level trough are bringing a change in the pattern. The morning showers will fizzle out and another round of showers will be in the central/east this afternoon. Then, another area of low pressure moves in tonight with widespread rain through tomorrow. Moderate to heavy intensities will be likely. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.0″-2.50″ with the highest amounts in the east. Windy conditions will develop tomorrow afternoon as the second system lifts through the area. Strong southerly winds will gust between 40-50mph in the east. Conditions dry out on Sunday through Tuesday.

Today: Morning thundershowers in the west, afternoon showers/storms in the central and east

>Highs: Low 60s (overnight), temps fall into the 40s during the day

Saturday: Widespread rain from the morning through the early afternoon

>Highs: Low 50s west,mid to upper 50s east

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers west

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

