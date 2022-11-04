Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration.

The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street.

“It’s an event where we can have a bunch of creatives mix and work together and kind of learn a lot about a bunch of different topics in the creative industry. One of the things we want to do is talk to those people that wear multiple hats in the visual, performing, music and even technology fields,” said Revolve CC Executive Director Keith Ellis.

Ellis also said their targeted audience was anyone who wants to create things. He said the event consisted of constructive panels as well as artistic workshops and more.

“There will be talks about how to get a residency as a creative person and how to pivot during COVID. We have a musician that wrote a comic book and is in the imprint of heavy metal,” said Ellis. “Later in the day, we have a clay workshop we also have a two-dimensional animator talking about his experience with setting up a studio.”

One of the opening speakers, Tone Drew said the reason he presented Friday was to inspire others.

“You know there are little lessons learned that you’re going to get from hearing other people’s stories,” said Drew. “However, at the end of the day, it’s about being inspired to go do something yourself.”

This event will end Saturday and one of the presentations will be about bringing diversity into the gaming and programming industry. For more information about Revolve CC click here.

