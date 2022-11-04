Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference starts day 1 of 2-day event

Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) hosted its third collaboration conference on Friday.
Revolve CC logo, in the dark.
Revolve CC logo, in the dark.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) united creative people in Marquette for two days of encouragement and inspiration.

The annual event kicked off on Friday afternoon at the Masonic building on Washington Street.

“It’s an event where we can have a bunch of creatives mix and work together and kind of learn a lot about a bunch of different topics in the creative industry. One of the things we want to do is talk to those people that wear multiple hats in the visual, performing, music and even technology fields,” said Revolve CC Executive Director Keith Ellis.

Ellis also said their targeted audience was anyone who wants to create things. He said the event consisted of constructive panels as well as artistic workshops and more.

“There will be talks about how to get a residency as a creative person and how to pivot during COVID. We have a musician that wrote a comic book and is in the imprint of heavy metal,” said Ellis. “Later in the day, we have a clay workshop we also have a two-dimensional animator talking about his experience with setting up a studio.”

One of the opening speakers, Tone Drew said the reason he presented Friday was to inspire others.

“You know there are little lessons learned that you’re going to get from hearing other people’s stories,” said Drew. “However, at the end of the day, it’s about being inspired to go do something yourself.”

This event will end Saturday and one of the presentations will be about bringing diversity into the gaming and programming industry. For more information about Revolve CC click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday

Latest News

TV6's Colin Jackson gives us a sneak peak of the 41 North Film Festival at MTU where global...
41 North Film Festival returns to MTU
The state of Michigan is seeing a surge in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).
RSV cases rise, UP health experts urge caution
Michigan Manufacturers Association
Lower Michigan association awards UP businessman
2022 Upper Peninsula Folklife Award
NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards