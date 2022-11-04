NMU holds open house for Cosmetology and Hospitality Management programs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University opened its doors to the public for an open house at the Northern Center Thursday afternoon. The Hospitality Management and Cosmetology facilities were the main attraction.

Both programs relocated to the Northern Center from the Jacobetti Complex. Thursday’s open house was about showcasing the investment in the programs and what the students are working on.

“This is their university, this is Marquette’s university,” said Steve VandenAvond, NMU College of Technology & Occupational Sciences dean. “We want to make sure the public feels welcome to come here anytime they want and the $6 million renovation is meant to showcase these programs and we also want to highlight the real-world teaching and learning that we do here.”

The open house at the Northern Center went on until 8 p.m. and was free to attend.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.