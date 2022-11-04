NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Annual Sonderegger and Folklife awards were hosted at NMU’s Northern Center Friday.

The event celebrates Upper Michigan’s history and culture.

Awards can be given for anything from quilting to music to photography.

Jack Dio, one of the award recipients, has a photography collection spanning 100 years.

“Basically 1860s, right to the 1960s. In fact the studio I bought out, opened in 1868, and closed in 1978,” said Dio. “So it was around for 110 years. So, the photos I’ve gotten out of what was called the Childs Art Gallery, really cover 110 years.”

The other award recipient, Alice Johnson, helped catalog and restore antique quilts.

