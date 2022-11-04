Negaunee Public Library holds write-ins for National Novel Writing Month

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is National Novel Writing Month.

The goal is to inspire people to write 50,000 words by the end of the month.

The Negaunee Public Library is providing a place where aspiring writers can come and work on their novels.

The Negaunee Public Library has plot ideas available to help spark writers’ creativity.

“In the past, I’ve folded up little origami rabbits, and called them plot bunnies, and had little plot ideas written on them,” said Jessica Holman, the director of the Negaunee Public Library.

Write-ins are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information on National Novel Writing Month visit www.nanowrimo.org.

