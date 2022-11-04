Negaunee Ishpeming Blood Fight is on for November

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee and Ishpeming are squaring off to see which community can donate the most blood. Both communities are holding blood drives in November to support the U.P. Regional Blood Center.

The city with the most pints donated will receive the honorary blood drive trophy. Last year, Negaunee won the friendly competition. Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini says they’re hoping to win this year, but it’s really about giving back to the community.

“The winner gets bragging rights,” Cugini said. “I’d love to be able to hold the trophy up at the end of the day and brag about it, but the real winners are those people that we’re supporting with the blood donation and it’s just about positivity again and it’s just in time for Thanksgiving.”

Negaunee’s blood drive is on November 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Negaunee High School. Ishpeming’s will be November 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ishpeming High School.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.