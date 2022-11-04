MMRT Winter Sports Swap returning to Lakeview Arena Saturday
There’s still time to register your old gear for the sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MMRT (Marquette Mountain Racing Team) Winter Sports Swap is back on Saturday, November 5 and there’s still an opportunity for you to make money on your old gear.
You have until 6:00 p.m. tonight (Friday) to bring your used winter sports gear to The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop in Marquette.
Or, you can bring your gear to Lakeview Arena on Saturday between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. for last-minute consideration.
The Winter Sports Swap’s organizer Brandon Croney says he’ll help you figure out your items’ prices, from which you’ll make an 80% profit.
20% of the Winter Sports Swap’s proceeds will go to the Marquette Mountain Racing Team, though the sale encapsulates a wider variety of winter sports.
The MMRT Winter Sports Swap is presented by Nicolet National Bank.
It’s happening on Saturday, November 5 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette.
Croney says the sale sold out last year, so you might want to arrive early.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.