MMRT Winter Sports Swap returning to Lakeview Arena Saturday

There’s still time to register your old gear for the sale
The MMRT Winter Sports Swap is happening November 5 at Lakeview Arena.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MMRT (Marquette Mountain Racing Team) Winter Sports Swap is back on Saturday, November 5 and there’s still an opportunity for you to make money on your old gear.

You have until 6:00 p.m. tonight (Friday) to bring your used winter sports gear to The Compound Ski and Snowboard Shop in Marquette.

Or, you can bring your gear to Lakeview Arena on Saturday between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. for last-minute consideration.

The Winter Sports Swap’s organizer Brandon Croney says he’ll help you figure out your items’ prices, from which you’ll make an 80% profit.

20% of the proceeds go to the Marquette Mountain Racing Team.

20% of the Winter Sports Swap’s proceeds will go to the Marquette Mountain Racing Team, though the sale encapsulates a wider variety of winter sports.

The Winter Sports Swap is looking for more than just skis and snowboards.

The MMRT Winter Sports Swap is presented by Nicolet National Bank.

It’s happening on Saturday, November 5 from noon to 4:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

Croney says the sale sold out last year, so you might want to arrive early.

