Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball falls to UWGB in preseason play

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Marcus Tomashek helped Michigan Tech close to within four points late in the second half, but the Huskies fell 72-66 to Division I Wisconsin Green Bay in exhibition men’s basketball at Kress Center Thursday night. Tomashek posted a team-high 21 points (8-15) in his debut in MTU’s only tune-up prior to its regular-season opener, which will be in Houghton on November 12 against Lewis University.

Cade Meyer led the Phoenix with 22 points and shot 8-for-13 from the floor and Wisconsin Green Bay jumped out to a 33-22 edge at halftime.

Dan Gherezgher posted nine first-half points for Michigan Tech and finished with 16 on 7 of 13 shooting. Pete Calcaterra hauled in 11 of the Huskies’ 25 rebounds. Eric Carl (12 points) and Adam Hobson (10 points) also made it to double figures. Josh Terrian grabbed five rebounds in his Husky debut while Dawson Nordgaard connected a 3-point play in his hometown debut.

“This was a great learning experience for us,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Their athleticism sped us up, especially early on. Playing against it helped get us ready for the GLIAC level we will have to face on a nightly basis. This helps teach us we have to be committed to playing the Tech way if we are going to be successful.”

The Huskies shot 43 percent (26-for-61) overall, including 10-for-33 from beyond the arc. The Phoenix shot 56 percent from the field but struggled from the free throw line (13-for-25).

The Huskies host Lewis and McKendree next in the GLIAC/GLVC Crossover Tournament at SDC Gymnasium November 12-13 in non-conference play.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.