Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection

Marquette Township Board Meeting
Marquette Township Board Meeting(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Township Board continues to look for a solution at the Wright Street and Forestville Road intersection. The Marquette County Road Commission has called this the most dangerous intersection in the county.

The Board held a special meeting Thursday night where they voted unanimously to support the Road Commission’s efforts to seek funding to improve the Forestville area. Earlier, the Board rejected a bypass connector road

“Plan B that the road commission said that they would be willing to seek funding for is an improvement of the existing Forestville Road and/or a new connection of Forestville Road somewhere to the east of its current intersection on Wright Street,” said Jon Kangas, Marquette Township Manager.

The definite plans and funding for any improvements remain unknown at this time. TV6 and FOX UP will continue to follow this story as it progresses.

