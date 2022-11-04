Lower Michigan association awards UP businessman

Michigan Manufacturers Association
Michigan Manufacturers Association(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. businessman is being recognized by the state with a lifetime achievement award.

Bob Jacquart is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Manufacturers Association. Jacquart is the Chairman of Jacquart Fabric Products and heads Stormy Kromer. Jacquart said he is honored to receive the award and represent the Upper Peninsula.

“The state of Michigan really put Stormy Kromer on the map. First, the Upper Peninsula, then the Lower Peninsula and our company is very grateful,” Jacquart said. “They wouldn’t even know about me or my company without this. The way they handled this brand and helped us make Stormy Kromer what it is today.”

Jacquart will receive the award at a presentation in Lansing next week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday

Latest News

2022 Upper Peninsula Folklife Award
NMU holds Annual Sonderegger and Folklife Awards
Rainfall forecast through Sunday afternoon.
Widespread rain continues through Saturday
TV6 Weather 11.04.22
TV6 Weather 11.04.22
Negaunee City Hall and Negaunee Public Library
Negaunee Public Library holds write-ins for National Novel Writing Month