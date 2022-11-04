Lower Michigan association awards UP businessman

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. businessman is being recognized by the state with a lifetime achievement award.

Bob Jacquart is being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan Manufacturers Association. Jacquart is the Chairman of Jacquart Fabric Products and heads Stormy Kromer. Jacquart said he is honored to receive the award and represent the Upper Peninsula.

“The state of Michigan really put Stormy Kromer on the map. First, the Upper Peninsula, then the Lower Peninsula and our company is very grateful,” Jacquart said. “They wouldn’t even know about me or my company without this. The way they handled this brand and helped us make Stormy Kromer what it is today.”

Jacquart will receive the award at a presentation in Lansing next week.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.