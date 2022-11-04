Ishpeming Police searching for runaway teen

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Police Department are asking for assistance in locating a runaway teen.

14-year-old Isabella Grace Bale is described as being 5′5″, and 110 lbs. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, grey shirt, black shorts and black or white Crocs.

Bale was last seen on foot in the area of Mather Ave in the City of Ishpeming on November 3.

If seen, the Ishpeming Police ask that you do not make contact with Isabella and to call 911 immediately.

