Firefighters remind folks to change smoke detector batteries

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CITY OF NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

The Negaunee City Fire Department would like to remind people to change their smoke detector batteries when they ‘fall back’ this year. Smoke detector batteries should be checked every month and changed every year.

Firefighters say that the end of Daylight Saving Time is a good reminder to change those batteries.

“It’s recommended that batteries be changed at least once a year,” said Mason Tompkins, Negaunee City Fire Department firefighter/secretary. “Daylight saving is a good time to remember. Along with resetting all the clocks, you can go ahead and switch the batteries out in smoke detectors as well.”

Manufacturers also recommend changing your smoke detector units every ten years. Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday, Nov. 6 at 2 a.m.

