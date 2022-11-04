Ely Township man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, an Ely Township man has been arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree.

On November 2, 73-year-old Bruce Lee Ilves was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child less that 13 years old on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Ilves is currently being held in the Marquette County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

He is also being charges as a repeat offender after serving a sentence in 2002 at the Michigan Department of Corrections for the same offence.

