Ely Township man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

Mugshot of Bruce Ilves from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Bruce Ilves from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, an Ely Township man has been arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree.

On November 2, 73-year-old Bruce Lee Ilves was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a child less that 13 years old on two separate occasions earlier this year.

Ilves is currently being held in the Marquette County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

He is also being charges as a repeat offender after serving a sentence in 2002 at the Michigan Department of Corrections for the same offence.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and logging truck
2 teens seriously injured in car, logging truck crash in Negaunee
Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday
Leah Harding 7 years later
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County

Latest News

The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City officials’ detail key priorities in community master plan
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
rain
Rounds of showers/storms through tomorrow
Marquette Township Board Meeting
Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection