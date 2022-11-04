Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn

Meet two of the faces behind some of your favorite Munising businesses on Upper Michigan Today episode 155
Tom Dolaskie and Jason Biega join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today...
Tom Dolaskie and Jason Biega join Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today Friday, November 4.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant.

The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.

Tom Dolaskie, the company’s director/manager, and Jason Biega, the food and beverage director, say their business philosophy aligns with Munising’s standing as an ecotourism destination.

Tom Dolaskie and Jason Biega talk about Deployed Capital's growing portfolio and how the business model reflects Munising.

The purchase of The Brownstone Inn was finalized just weeks ago. So what’s next for the iconic restaurant? You can expect minor updates, but the same ambiance.

Tom Dolaskie and Jason Biega of Deployed Capital talk about the future of their most recent purchase- the Brownstone Inn.

Dolaskie says there aren’t any more properties currently on his radar and instead, his goals are to hone his current businesses and turn them into an oasis for locals.

Tom Dolaskie wants to hone his current businesses and provide a comfortable oasis to Munising locals.

The Brownstone Inn is currently undergoing renovations.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

