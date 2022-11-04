Deployed Capital shares what’s next for The Brownstone Inn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you live in Munising or have ever toured the area, you’ve likely eaten at a Deployed Capital restaurant.

The company has an impressive portfolio including, but not limited to, Hillside Party Stores East and West, Eh! Burger, Tracey’s Restaurant, Roam Inn, and the most recent purchase- The Brownstone Inn.

Tom Dolaskie, the company’s director/manager, and Jason Biega, the food and beverage director, say their business philosophy aligns with Munising’s standing as an ecotourism destination.

The purchase of The Brownstone Inn was finalized just weeks ago. So what’s next for the iconic restaurant? You can expect minor updates, but the same ambiance.

Dolaskie says there aren’t any more properties currently on his radar and instead, his goals are to hone his current businesses and turn them into an oasis for locals.

The Brownstone Inn is currently undergoing renovations.

