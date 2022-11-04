Copper Country Community Arts Center opens 28th Annual ‘The Shaft’ Community Arts Exhibition

Visitors to the gallery can view and vote for their favorite submission, with cash prizes being awarded to the winners
The Copper Country Community Arts Center opened its 28th annual Shaft art exhibition, with...
The Copper Country Community Arts Center opened its 28th annual Shaft art exhibition, with visitors being able to vote for their favorite art piece throughout November.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCAC) in Hancock has opened its 28th Annual “The Shaft” Community Art Exhibition.

24 pieces of art focused on mining were submitted this year by 17 artists.

“Some of them are professional artists, some of them are community,” said CCCAC Executive Director Cynthia Cote. “People who have never shown before, and that’s the beauty of this exhibit. It truly is a community show.”

The exhibit includes the award-winning art piece ‘Locomotive’ by John Haro, which was donated to the center by his family.

Community members can vote for their favorite pieces both at the gallery and online on the center’s Facebook page.

“The community gets to vote on their favorites throughout the month of November,” continued Cote. “There’s a ballot box here, so you can pick your favorites, and we tally those up and give cash prizes to the winners.”

According to Cote, artists were tasked with providing their own interpretation of the area’s mining history.

“We just asked artists to interpret how they see our history and what mining has meant to us over the years,” added Cote. “A lot of people interpret with a landscape, some of the mining ruins and some people go a little bit deeper into the effect that it has had on our culture.”

Votes will be tallied near the end of the exhibit which will be open until Dec. 2.

A public reception at the center will be held on Nov. 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

