City of Marquette reminds residents about political yard sign regulations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the Nov. 8 general election approaches, you may have noticed an increase in yard signs around Marquette.

The city says people should know about a few regulations that apply to these signs.

Residents may place up to four non-commercial yard signs on their private property as long as the signs do not exceed a total of 24 square feet. Residents are not allowed to place signs in the right-of-way.

All signs related to the parties, candidates or proposals on the Nov. 8 election are considered campaign materials and are not permitted within 100 feet of any entrance to a polling location.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.