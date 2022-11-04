BREAKING NEWS: 2 people taken by EMS after car vs logging truck crash in Negaunee

A car and logging truck
A car and logging truck(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: 2 people were taken by EMS after a car vs. logging truck crash early Friday Morning. According to our reporter on the scene, 2 people were in the car. The passenger got out with some injuries, but the driver had to be extracted. Both were taken by ambulance.

US-41 is back open after a crash.

According to the Michigan State Police, police are directing traffic through the intersection of Teal Lake and US-41 as the eastbound lane of US-41 in Negaunee is still closed.

According to MSP, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of Teal Lake and US-41.

Police say the crash involved a logging truck and a car. An investigator has been called to the scene which indicates there are serious injuries.

We will continue to update this story on-air and online as more information is released.

Police ask drivers to use extra caution as they continue to investigate and clean up the scene.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday
Leah Harding 7 years later
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County
Jason Sadowski sits in the Alger County Circuit Court.
UPDATE: Sadowski denied request to represent himself in murder trial

Latest News

rain
Rounds of showers/storms through tomorrow
Marquette Township Board Meeting
Marquette Township Board looks for solution to dangerous Forestville Road intersection
Blood Drive in Negaunee
Negaunee Ishpeming Blood Fight is on for November
NMU students and community members during open house
NMU holds open house for Cosmetology and Hospitality Management programs