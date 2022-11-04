BREAKING NEWS: 2 people taken by EMS after car vs logging truck crash in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: 2 people were taken by EMS after a car vs. logging truck crash early Friday Morning. According to our reporter on the scene, 2 people were in the car. The passenger got out with some injuries, but the driver had to be extracted. Both were taken by ambulance.

US-41 is back open after a crash.

According to the Michigan State Police, police are directing traffic through the intersection of Teal Lake and US-41 as the eastbound lane of US-41 in Negaunee is still closed.

According to MSP, the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday, at the intersection of Teal Lake and US-41.

Police say the crash involved a logging truck and a car. An investigator has been called to the scene which indicates there are serious injuries.

We will continue to update this story on-air and online as more information is released.

Police ask drivers to use extra caution as they continue to investigate and clean up the scene.

