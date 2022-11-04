2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash

CHASSELL TWP., Mich. (WLUC) - Two people are dead and one is injured following a crash in Chassell Township early Friday morning.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched shortly after 2:20 a.m. Friday morning to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Chassell Painesdale Road and US-41.

The Sheriff said the vehicle was heading westbound when it drove through the intersection of US-41, was unable to stop, and landed in a wooded area. The vehicle was on fire when officials arrived at the scene.

The driver, a 34-year-old Covington man, was transported to UPHS - Portage for treatment. Two passengers, a 35-year-old Covington woman and a thirty-year-old Chassell woman, were declared dead.

Alcohol and speed are suspected to be the cause of the crash.

Officers were assisted by the Michigan State Police accident investigator, Chassell Fire Department and First Responders, Mercy Ambulance, Houghton City Police, Houghton County Medical Examiner’s Office and Superior Service Towing.

