UP experts show how to save money for holiday shopping

Expect savings from the GINCC in Ishpeming
Expect savings from the GINCC in Ishpeming(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s 52 days before Christmas and many are planning their holiday shopping.

Amid a sluggish economy and inflation. The Marquette Downtown Development Authority Promotions Director Mike Bradford said shopping locally is important for the community.

“Shopping at your local shops, who you know the people who own it, [those] are also people who live in the community. So keeping that money in the community does a really good job of cycling it through,” Bradford said.

Some areas are being proactive with holiday savings. The Chamber of Commerce for Ishpeming and Negaunee is creating a new savings publication for local businesses. The Marketing Coordinator for the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) Samantha Lajeunesse said it is exciting to make something like this.

“Into the next coming weeks, make sure to follow us at the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. I’ll be making regular posts showing certain businesses that are already participating and trying to add more businesses in,” Lajeunesse said.

As people get out and try to save, Embers Credit Union has some tips people can use for the holidays. The Assistant Manager Jennie Adams said to get started now.

“When you are shopping, whether it’s locally or online, making sure you save those receipts. Check your pricing, make sure that they match because there is room for error,” Adams said.

Through the coming weeks, Adams said to stay on top of your spending.

The GINCC hopes to have the full savings publication ready by the end of this month. The Marquette DDA will host its Ladies’ Night Nov. 17 and Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26.

