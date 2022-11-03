Soaking November rain into the weekend

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Strong southwesterly winds continue to propel a warm air mass over Upper Michigan Thursday. But it soon steers in a system from the Canadian Prairies to deliver the first round of November rain to Upper Michigan. Another round of rain comes Friday by way of a system from the Central Great Plains. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning through the end of Saturday -- total rainfall amounts can range from 1.0-1.5″ in the western counties and exceeding 2.0″ in the southern and eastern counties.

Rain diminishes into Sunday as high pressure gradually builds over the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, first in the western counties then eastward towards Friday morning; mild and windy with southerly gusts over 30 mph

>Lows: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (cooler west)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west late; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60 -- Temps falling to the 40s in the afternoon

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west in the evening

>Highs: 60

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy early with rain showers; clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday, Election Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain west; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain west; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and windy

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.