Soaking November rain into the weekend
Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Saturday can total over 2″ especially in the southern and eastern counties.
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.
Strong southwesterly winds continue to propel a warm air mass over Upper Michigan Thursday. But it soon steers in a system from the Canadian Prairies to deliver the first round of November rain to Upper Michigan. Another round of rain comes Friday by way of a system from the Central Great Plains. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning through the end of Saturday -- total rainfall amounts can range from 1.0-1.5″ in the western counties and exceeding 2.0″ in the southern and eastern counties.
Rain diminishes into Sunday as high pressure gradually builds over the U.P.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, first in the western counties then eastward towards Friday morning; mild and windy with southerly gusts over 30 mph
>Lows: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (cooler west)
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west late; breezy and cooler
>Highs: 60 -- Temps falling to the 40s in the afternoon
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west in the evening
>Highs: 60
Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy early with rain showers; clearing towards afternoon
>Highs: 50s
Monday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 40s
Tuesday, Election Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain west; breezy
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain west; breezy
>Highs: 50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and windy
>Highs: 50
