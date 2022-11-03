Soaking November rain into the weekend

Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Saturday can total over 2″ especially in the southern and eastern counties.
Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Saturday can total over 2″ especially in the southern and eastern counties.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Strong southwesterly winds continue to propel a warm air mass over Upper Michigan Thursday. But it soon steers in a system from the Canadian Prairies to deliver the first round of November rain to Upper Michigan. Another round of rain comes Friday by way of a system from the Central Great Plains. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday morning through the end of Saturday -- total rainfall amounts can range from 1.0-1.5″ in the western counties and exceeding 2.0″ in the southern and eastern counties.

Rain diminishes into Sunday as high pressure gradually builds over the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, first in the western counties then eastward towards Friday morning; mild and windy with southerly gusts over 30 mph

>Lows: Lower 40s to Mid 50s (cooler west)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west late; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 60 -- Temps falling to the 40s in the afternoon

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west in the evening

>Highs: 60

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy early with rain showers; clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday, Election Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain west; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain west; breezy

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and windy

>Highs: 50

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

