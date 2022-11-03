NMU Board approves clean audit report

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University board of trustees met virtually Thursday morning. The main goal was to ensure the University remains in solid financial shape.

This meeting was also to make sure NMU is well-positioned for the future. The board reviewed the results of an audit done by an accounting firm named Rehmann. Audit Principal Joshua Sullivan explains how much money the institution spent.

“You had certain items that you had to spend money on and more of that was spent in the prior year than in the current year,” said Sullivan. “So you had approximately $20 million used in 2021 and $13 million used in 2022.”

Sullivan also said the state made a payment to reduce pension liability for the future. Also, on Thursday, the board approved a resolution related to the ongoing $20 million renovation of NMU’s Career Tech and Engineering Technology Facility. This was a procedural requirement for boards to file on state building authority campus projects.

“The state of Michigan through their appropriation issue is paying release payments back to the state building authority until the project is paid off on the state bond side which is issued through the state building. Upon that completion, everything gets conveyed back to the university and we move forward,” said NMU Finance and Administration Vice President Gavin Leach.

The meeting concluded with the board awarding trustee emeritus status to Steve Mitchell and James Haveman. The two both served on the board through 2020.

