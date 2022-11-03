Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility to open Monday

Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility
Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee Public Schools’ (NPS) indoor practice facility will open Monday.

The facility features tennis and pickleball courts, batting cages, golf cages and removable turf tiles. The facility will allow student-athletes to practice all year, no matter the weather. NPS received an $8.5 million bond in 2020 to build the facility and renovate 31 classrooms, two libraries and all the windows at the middle school.

NPS says this facility will give student-athletes a leg up in spring sports.

“Having this for them is ideal,” said Dan Skewis, NPS superintendent. “They’re going to get a month head start on some of the opposition in our area. For the community, it allows them to do something during the winter and to stay physically active.”

Throughout November, the public will be welcome to walk in the facility from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Then there will be reserve tennis and pickleball courts, batting cages, and golf cages from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The facility will only be open to students from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. In December, NPS will reassess the facility’s hours and will adjust them if needed.

