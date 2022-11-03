Michigan Tech Women drop close preseason contest to UWGB

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUC) - Ellie Mackay scored 20 points and Michigan Tech led most of the evening but fell just short at Wisconsin Green Bay 68-64 in exhibition women’s basketball Wednesday night at Kress Center. Isabella Lenz and Sloane Zenner also made it to double figures in the Huskies’ only tune-up before the regular season begins on November 11 at William Jewell College.

“I was really proud of our effort tonight,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Green Bay is a quality opponent and we really showed great fight throughout the game. I think there are a lot of positive things to take away from this game and things we can learn from and improve. We gave ourselves a chance to win at the end.”

Tech started the game on a 9-0 run before the Phoenix cut the deficit to 9-7 and stayed close the rest of the way. The Huskies found early success at the 3-point line and converted 9 of 18 first-half tries for a 36-31 halftime advantage.

Green Bay tightened its defense in the paint in the second half and applied consistent full-court pressure. Last season’s leading scorer Hailey Oskey proved a challenge to contain and finished with 21 points, six assists, and six rebounds for the Phoenix. Bailey Butler was also effective with 23 points on an efficient 8-for-12 from the field. Trailing by four in the final minute, Isabella Lenz hit a short-range jumper to close back to a single possession but time ran out on MTU’s upset bid.

Lenz posted 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Alex Rondorf and Sloane Zenner contributed 11 points apiece and Rondorf led the team with seven rebounds. Emma Anderson scored her first two points as a Husky and Soraya Timms put up two points and added four assists in her debut.

Michigan Tech shot 40 percent with 11 made threes and 30 rebounds. Green Bay made 41 percent (24-for-58) of all shot attempts with 35 rebounds and shot 32 percent (6-for-19) from downtown.

