Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs shows you how to build the perfect mimosa bar.

By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... a gorgeous sunrise shines over Marquette’s Lower Harbor, Starbucks is evidently late to send out its Holiday cups, Northern Michigan University is celebrating Native American Heritage Month, a 10-year-old from Ishpeming is being recognized as a superhero, and All Booked UP changed its first meeting date to Tuesday, November 15.

Plus... Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs tells you where she hides out while she’s not busy at work.

Kovacs loves to host friends and families on Sunday mornings, which includes offering a mimosa bar.

She teaches Upper Michigan Today how to build the perfect mimosa bar.

Kovacs has been gluten-free for 20+ years and knows the pain of finding delicious gluten-free options. She teaches you how to make tasty gluten-free cake bites that pair perfectly with a mimosa.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

