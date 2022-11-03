Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(AP) - The ride-hailing service Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce, nearly 700 employees, as it tries to lower operating expenses.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it anticipates incurring approximately $27 million to $32 million in restructuring and other charges related to employee severance and benefits costs.

The charges are expected in the fourth quarter.

