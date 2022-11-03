Knelson Art + Design wants to bring more color into your home
Check out the nature-inspired designs at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An abstract painter from Marquette wants to bring more color to your everyday life.
Kendra Nelson of KNelson art + design uses intuitive abstraction to create her pieces, which include notebooks, journals, coffee mugs, and more home/office products.
Nelson offers more products and custom design options on her website www.knelsonartanddesign.com.
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.
