Knelson Art + Design wants to bring more color into your home

Check out the nature-inspired designs at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An abstract painter from Marquette wants to bring more color to your everyday life.

Kendra Nelson of KNelson art + design uses intuitive abstraction to create her pieces, which include notebooks, journals, coffee mugs, and more home/office products.

KNelson Art + Design makes a variety of home and office products to bring more color into your daily life.

Nelson offers more products and custom design options on her website www.knelsonartanddesign.com.

Kendra Nelson of KNelson Art + Design is an intuitive abstract painter with options for customization.

Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

