Ishpeming seniors attend scam protection seminar

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming seniors got a crash course on scam calls Thursday.

The Ishpeming Senior Center hosted a presentation on how to recognize, react to and prevent scammers from stealing your money or information. The session focused on unwanted calls, emails and other popular scams.

It was facilitated by Lake Superior Hospice’s IT Director, Peter Copenhaver. Copenhaver says seniors are especially vulnerable when it comes to online scams.

“[Seniors] are definitely a population that is exploited through scams,” Copenhaver said. “Through telephone, through computers, through snail mail. We noticed this trend, as I think we all do, so we know this is a population we really want to speak to to get this information out so they can protect themselves.”

Copenhaver would like to remind people to verify everything someone tells them online or over the phone, and that if something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

