Iron Mountain retail store to kick off holiday season with open house

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Drug Store in Iron Mountain kicked off the holiday shopping season with its annual winter open house.

Now that Halloween has passed, many retail stores are preparing for winter. The Drug Store in Iron Mountain is among them.

For the last 20 years, the store has hosted a winter open house. This year’s will begin on Friday.

Staff said even though November has just begun, many consumers are ready to begin their holiday shopping.

In preparation, the store has new toy offerings and a variety of decorations. Staff said while toys remain the most popular item that people buy, home décor items also sell consistently well.

“It all depends of the style of decor,” said Jane Podgornik, The Drug Store sales operator. “We have contemporary, traditional and rustic pieces. We try and carry a little bit for everyone.”

The open house begins Friday and continues through Saturday. During that time, all gift items will be discounted 20%.

