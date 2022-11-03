Gas prices increase as supply dwindles

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. gas prices are up. Marquette saw a price increase of over 30 cents per gallon this week.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, many factors affect gas prices. De Haan says one factor in this price hike is disruptions at refineries that decrease the supply of gas and diesel. One of the largest refineries in the Midwest is shut down indefinitely due to a fire. Another major refinery is trying to get back on track after a fire shut it down in August.

Experts say that if refineries can resolve these issues, gas prices could go down.

“Typically, in situations like this, it will take a few weeks to really get prices down back to where they were prior to these newfound incidents,” said De Haan. “Maybe by Thanksgiving, we’ll see prices a bit lower.”

As of Monday, Marquette had the second-highest gas prices in Michigan at $4.10 per gallon. Only Jackson was more expensive at $4.12 per gallon.

