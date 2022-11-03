Gas prices increase as supply dwindles

Gas prices
Gas prices(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. gas prices are up. Marquette saw a price increase of over 30 cents per gallon this week.

According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, many factors affect gas prices. De Haan says one factor in this price hike is disruptions at refineries that decrease the supply of gas and diesel. One of the largest refineries in the Midwest is shut down indefinitely due to a fire. Another major refinery is trying to get back on track after a fire shut it down in August.

Experts say that if refineries can resolve these issues, gas prices could go down.

“Typically, in situations like this, it will take a few weeks to really get prices down back to where they were prior to these newfound incidents,” said De Haan. “Maybe by Thanksgiving, we’ll see prices a bit lower.”

As of Monday, Marquette had the second-highest gas prices in Michigan at $4.10 per gallon. Only Jackson was more expensive at $4.12 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Millard is currently being lodged at the Gogebic County Jail.
UPDATE: Prosecution, defense explain ‘not guilty’ verdict for man tried for Dec. 2021 shooting
Leah Harding 7 years later
Leah Harding ruled out as identity of human remains found in Florence County
Christopher Schaffer
Ishpeming boy saves Sunnyside senior citizen
The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Sentencing date set for Hancock man charged with manslaughter

Latest News

Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility
Negaunee Public Schools’ indoor practice facility to open Monday
Peter Copenhaver educates Ishpeming seniors on scam prevention
Ishpeming seniors attend scam protection seminar
Rainfall amounts late Thursday through Saturday can total over 2″ especially in the southern...
Soaking November rain into the weekend
City of Marquette master plan
City of Marquette asks for public input on master plan