Front brings an end to dry & warm stretch

It’s the last day of dry and unseasonably warm conditions. A cold front will move in tonight. Rain will start in the west and spread east tomorrow during the day. It stalls just to the east and another area of low pressure will lift across the area out of the southwest on Saturday with the second round of widespread rain. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy intensity. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.0-1.50″ in the west with 2.0-2.50″ in the east tomorrow through Sunday.

Today: Breezy with a mix of sun/clouds and warmer-than-normal conditions

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s west, upper 50s to low 60s east

Friday: Morning showers in the west with rain in the central and east during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s (temperatures fall during the day)

Saturday: Widespread rain showers with a chance of mix in the west by the evening

>Highs: Upper 40s west, low 50s east

Sunday: Morning light showers in the north. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: Mid 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a chance of light rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

