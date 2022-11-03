City of Marquette asks for public input on master plan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nearly 500 pages in length, Marquette’s Community Master Plan is a comprehensive guide to development.

Marquette City Planner David Stensaas said this mostly includes land use, transportation, environment and economic development.

“That [economic development] includes a lot of things such as jobs, arts and culture and business promotion/retention,” Stensaas said.

The city is currently in the process of updating the master plan, which was adopted in 2015, it is likely to take at least a year. Stensaas said community involvement is vital in the renewal process

“It affects every property owner in the city because our land use policies are derived from what is approved in our master plan, so it does affect everyone who lives or has a business in the city,” Stensaas said.

Updating the plan is mostly funded through the city’s budget however it also received money from the MEDC to make improvements this year.

“We did get a $30,000 grant for this project that is extremely helpful considering our city’s budget situation right now,” Stensaas said.

Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs said having a plan in place is key to getting things done.

“People may come and go, and your commission could change as well as your administration or department heads and to have something that everyone is following is so important,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs said the next step in the updating process is to complete the public engagement phase.

“There will be some documents shared that lay out those steps in the process to really solicit a lot of community comment,” Kovacs said.

The city is asking the public to get involved when it holds public exercises and surveys, no dates have been set.

If you would like to sign up for updates on the master plan, click here.

