Biolife Plasma Services hosts its 20th anniversary

Group picture
Group picture(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) The Biolife Plasma Services celebrated its 20th anniversary on Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This ceremony was sponsored by the Lake Superior Community Partnership. The Marquette location gets anywhere from 500 to 1000 donations per week. Biolife only has one location in the U.P. However, there are almost 200 locations across the country.

“Two million dollars a year get put out into the community through the fees that we give to our donors that come in, the donation process takes about an hour, so we compensate our donors for their time,” said Biolife Plasma Services Center Manager Trudy Vlahos

If you are interested in becoming a donor, please visit BioLife’s plasma services. com or call 906-226-9080.

