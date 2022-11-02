Warm and breezy before first round of November rain

Gusty yet warm Thursday before rain arrives west in the evening -- heavy downpours possible into the weekend.
Gusty yet warm Thursday before rain arrives west in the evening -- heavy downpours possible into the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A warm air ridge continues to crest over Upper Michigan and much of the Great Lakes region, with temperatures trending above-seasonal through Thursday. But, the warm air surge is propelled by strong southerly winds, which soon steers in a system from the Canadian Prairies -- this brings the first round of November rain to Upper Michigan. Another round of rain comes Friday by way of a system from the Central Great Plains. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday -- total rainfall amounts can exceed 2.5″ especially over the southern and eastern counties.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog east; mild and windy with southerly gusts over 30 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (milder in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph and warm; increasing clouds with rain showers west late

>Highs: 60s-70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west in the morning

>Highs: 50

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy early with rain showers; clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday, Election Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Latest News

Gusty yet warm Thursday before rain arrives west in the evening -- heavy downpours possible...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 11/02/2022
dry stretch ending soon
Late summer conditions before rain returns
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 11/01/2022
Warm and mostly sunny start to November continues midweek before southerly gales, rounds of...
Summer-like start to November with abundant sunshine, above-seasonal temps