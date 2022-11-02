Warm and breezy before first round of November rain

Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A warm air ridge continues to crest over Upper Michigan and much of the Great Lakes region, with temperatures trending above-seasonal through Thursday. But, the warm air surge is propelled by strong southerly winds, which soon steers in a system from the Canadian Prairies -- this brings the first round of November rain to Upper Michigan. Another round of rain comes Friday by way of a system from the Central Great Plains. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible Thursday through Saturday -- total rainfall amounts can exceed 2.5″ especially over the southern and eastern counties.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy fog east; mild and windy with southerly gusts over 30 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (milder in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, windy with southwest winds gusting over 35 mph and warm; increasing clouds with rain showers west late

>Highs: 60s-70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms; breezy and cooler

>Highs: 50

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain plus a chance of mixed rain/snow west in the morning

>Highs: 50

Sunday, Daylight Saving Time Ends: Mostly cloudy early with rain showers; clearing towards afternoon

>Highs: 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday, Election Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy

>Highs: 50

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain; windy

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.