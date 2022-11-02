Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile
Take a look at the design, painted by MK DiVirgilio on Upper Michigan Today episode 153
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation.
The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.
Plus... The TV6 and FOX UP digital content manager makes her debut appearance on UMT.
Get to know MK DiVirgilio, the face behind the station’s social media posts.
On September 28, Upper Michigan Today announced that it’s getting a ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill in Marquette.
After learning that the tile will stay up, essentially forever, Trudgeon and Peterson recruited artist DiVirgilio to help with the design.
And since Peterson and Trudgeon had an artist on hand... why not play a game of Pictionary? The UMT co-hosts go head-to-head with DiVirgilio and TV6 Assistant News Director Catherine Lightfoot.
Can you beat the clock and guess the answers before they do?
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.
