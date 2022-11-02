Upper Michigan Today reveals its Stucko’s Pub and Grill ceiling tile

Take a look at the design, painted by MK DiVirgilio on Upper Michigan Today episode 153
Elizabeth Peterson, MK DiVirgilio, and Tia Trudgeon pose with the ceiling tile that DiVirgilio...
Elizabeth Peterson, MK DiVirgilio, and Tia Trudgeon pose with the ceiling tile that DiVirgilio designed for Stucko's Pub and Grill.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Tia Trudgeon is back as co-host with Elizabeth Peterson on UMT after her one-day staycation.

The two tell you about a large scholarship opportunity available to future teachers, share an inspiring message from a local youth actor, and update you on all things Taylor Swift.

Funds for future teachers, an upcoming youth musical, and Taylor Swift news.

Plus... The TV6 and FOX UP digital content manager makes her debut appearance on UMT.

Get to know MK DiVirgilio, the face behind the station’s social media posts.

MK DiVirgilio talks about her position as the digital content manager at TV6 on Upper Michigan Today.

On September 28, Upper Michigan Today announced that it’s getting a ceiling tile at Stucko’s Pub and Grill in Marquette.

After learning that the tile will stay up, essentially forever, Trudgeon and Peterson recruited artist DiVirgilio to help with the design.

Upper Michigan Today reveals its ceiling tile design for Stucko's Pub and Grill.

And since Peterson and Trudgeon had an artist on hand... why not play a game of Pictionary? The UMT co-hosts go head-to-head with DiVirgilio and TV6 Assistant News Director Catherine Lightfoot.

Can you beat the clock and guess the answers before they do?

Can you guess these Pictionary words before Upper Michigan Today's Elizabeth Peterson does?

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Latest News

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Sentencing date set for Hancock man charged with manslaughter
Elizabeth and Tia play Pictionary against MK and Catherine.
Upper Michigan Today plays Pictionary
Upper Michigan Today reveals its ceiling tile design for Stucko's Pub and Grill.
Stucko's ceiling tile revealed
MK DiVirgilio talks about her position at TV6 on Upper Michigan Today.
Get to know the TV6 and FOX UP digital content manager