Tajik medical professionals gather at Marquette hospital

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Medical professionals from Central Asia are in Marquette sponsored by a local club.

It’s part of the federal “Open World” program. It is an exchange program that focuses on sectors like medicine and business. The Marquette Breakfast Rotary club sponsored three medical professionals from Tajikistan along with an interpreter and facilitator. Member of the Breakfast Rotary, Chuck Weinrick said it has been a joy hosting these visitors for nine days.

“It’s been a very positive experience for everyone that’s involved in it. Our club especially has really enjoyed it and the ladies have been very well received every place we’ve gone,” Weinrick said.

On Wednesday, the delegation stopped at UPHS - Marquette. The hospital’s Director of Quality Karin Markey said discussions focused on many aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We talked a lot about our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We also discussed vaccinations, immunology and we also talked about the psychological impact,” Markey said.

Markey said it was beneficial to hear about the different experiences of the group. One of the visiting doctors, Dr. Sairam said the information exchanged went beyond just medicine.

“We now know a lot about your culture and share it with our cultural traditions, I think it’s great,” she said.

The trip wasn’t all business though, Dr. Sairam said the delegation got to see a main-stay sport in the Upper Peninsula.

“It was our first hockey game in our life because there’s no hockey, no skiing and no winter sports in our country because of hot weather. Fascinating views all around Marquette it is so beautiful,” she said.

The group will be in the area for a few more days and start its journey home to Central Asia on Saturday.

