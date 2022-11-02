Superior Arts Youth Theater presents Madagascar Jr

The fun family movie, now on stage as a musical
Rehearsal of Madagascar Jr.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you ready to “move it move it?”

The Superior Arts Youth Theater group will be performing the musical: Madagascar Jr.

The musical will be about an hour long.

Madagascar Jr. will be at the Forest Roberts Theatre November 10 to November 13.

You can purchase tickets here, at the Berry Events Center or the NMU bookstore.

