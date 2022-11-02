Superior Arts Youth Theater presents Madagascar Jr
The fun family movie, now on stage as a musical
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Are you ready to “move it move it?”
The Superior Arts Youth Theater group will be performing the musical: Madagascar Jr.
Madagascar Jr. will be at the Forest Roberts Theatre November 10 to November 13.
You can purchase tickets here, at the Berry Events Center or the NMU bookstore.
