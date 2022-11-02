Season of giving is here in the UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November typically kicks off the season of giving.

According to United Way of Marquette County, people tend to give more generously in November and December compared to other months. Donating money is a great way to help out in your community. Donations are important to keeping nonprofits like United Way afloat, but folks don’t have to donate money to help out.

People can lend a hand in other ways.

“There’s a lot of ways to get involved in the community,” said Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County executive director. “Naturally, monetary donations are greatly appreciated, but you can also advocate or volunteer.”

Whether it’s swinging a hammer or designing graphics, you can make a difference in your community without breaking the bank. For a list of volunteer opportunities in Marquette County, click here.

