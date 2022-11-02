Revolve CC coming to Marquette this weekend

Revolve CC
Revolve CC(Wluc)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A creativity conference is coming to the U.P. this weekend.

Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (Revolve CC) is set to take place in Marquette this Friday and Saturday. There will be four keynote speakers discussing everything from video game development to book illustrations. There will also be two design paths attendees can follow – Ignite and Forge. Ignite is a seminar-focused path about creative work while Forge focuses on workshop-like sessions.

Organizers say the conference will have something for every artist.

“Anyone who works in creativity, whether that’s just a hobby or your entire livelihood, will be welcome,” said Keith Ellis, Revolve CC executive director. “It doesn’t matter what the medium is.”

Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference will take place at the Masonic Square Mall on Nov. 4 and 5. Tickets are available here or at the door.

