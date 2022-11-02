‘A really big deal’: First responders train in mock plane crash at Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Fire, police and EMS responded to a mock plane crash at the Delta County Airport.

“It gets everybody together and going through the motions of what a response would take for our local system,” said Paul Geyer, the emergency coordinator for Delta County.

This training exercise showed first responders what they need to improve on in case a plane crash happens. After a recent large-scale emergency, the emergency coordinator says it’s more important now than ever.

“We’ve had recent incidents in the U.P., like the Menominee fire that just occurred that brought in agencies from two different states. When you bring everybody together like that, we can learn how each other operates,” said Geyer.

It also meets training requirements set by the Federal Aviation Administration.

“It’s to test our emergency preparedness and response and also the coordinated efforts throughout the county,” said Andrea Nummilien, the manager of the Delta County Airport. “We have a very small airport so if there was a large-scale accident we might not be able to handle it by ourselves. So we have mutual aid agreements.”

Bay College EMS students were the patients in Wednesday’s scene. There were 10 in total, all with different injuries.

“If you take a look at the scope of this,” said Nummilien. “Getting all of these people here during the day in a small community that doesn’t have a lot of resources to begin with... this is a really big deal.”

The county’s emergency coordinator will now review feedback from first responders and work with them to make improvements.

