Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette

You can check out the devised show “Finding Home” at NMU’s Black Box Theatre Nov. 4-5, 9-12
Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform an original piece from the devised musical...
Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform an original piece from the devised musical "Finding Home".(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices.

Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”.

Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who are involved in it.

Director Michael Blatt says he interviewed over 30 people from the Marquette area for their perspectives on identity, politics, life, and culture to be included in the musical.

The script is currently on its 23rd version, two days before its premiere.

Finding Home is a devised show, meaning it was created and composed by its cast and crew members.

Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform Finding Home’s opening number, which was written by Olsen.

Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform an original piece from the devised show, Finding Home.

Finding Home premiers on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows on November 5, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

You can purchase tickets at www.tickets.nmu.edu.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The back of the building
UPDATE: Man, pets escape safely after early morning fire at Gemignani’s Italian Restaurant in Hancock
Human remains discovered in Florence County, Wisconsin
3 dead, 3 injured in Dickinson County crash
Stabbing suspect arraigned in Luce County.
Man arrested for stabbing girlfriend in Newberry arraigned in Luce County District Court
Outside of Florence County Sheriff's Office
Human remains investigation continues in Florence County

Latest News

Isaiah Strieter, 18, arraigned on homicide charges.
UPDATE: Sentencing date set for Hancock man charged with manslaughter
Rehearsal of Madagascar Jr.
Superior Arts Youth Theater presents Madagascar Jr
Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform an original piece from the devised show, Finding...
Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform original song from devised show "Finding Home"
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Finding Home director Michael Blatt about the devised show.
"Finding Home" premiers Friday at NMU's Black Box Theatre