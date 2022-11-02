Original musical from NMU celebrates diversity in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The world of theatre is changing to include more diverse voices.

Those voices are on display at Northern Michigan University’s Black Box Theatre during its production of “Finding Home”.

Finding Home is a devised piece, which means it was created by those who are involved in it.

Director Michael Blatt says he interviewed over 30 people from the Marquette area for their perspectives on identity, politics, life, and culture to be included in the musical.

The script is currently on its 23rd version, two days before its premiere.

Phillip Smith and Cassidy Hope Olsen perform Finding Home’s opening number, which was written by Olsen.

Finding Home premiers on Friday, November 4 at 7:30 p.m. with additional shows on November 5, 9, 10, 11, and 12.

You can purchase tickets at www.tickets.nmu.edu.

