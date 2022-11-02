NMU celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Flags from Native American tribes and communities
Flags from Native American tribes and communities(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November is Native American Heritage Month.

The month is a time to celebrate Native American cultures and reflect on both contemporary and historic relations. NMU’s Center for Native American Studies will host events all month to celebrate the month and educate people on Native American cultures. There will be panel discussions, indigenous meals, a Native American music and poetry open mic night and a ‘Rock Your Mocs’ day.

Organizers say that everyone should participate in at least one event.

“When we have an opportunity to participate in them, we really should,” said Dr. Martin Reinhardt, NMU professor of Native American Studies. “I want to encourage everybody to at least do one thing. Participate in one of the activities. If you can’t do them all, at least try to get to one.”

For a full list of NMU’s Native American Heritage Month activities and events, click here.

