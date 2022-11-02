NMU advance to GLIAC Women’s Soccer Semifinal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Matching up with one of the hotter teams in the GLIAC in Parkside in the quarterfinals, the Wildcats were able to take care of business at home on Tuesday in a 2-0 win. Northern Michigan got on the board in the 24th minute as Maria Storm stuck with a loose ball and punched it through for her 5th goal of the year.

“Going into the game, we all knew that nothing we had previously done mattered and we had to focus on the game we were about to play,” said Maria Storm following the game. “It was a great team effort and win.”

Brenna Musser got the other tally for NMU, making it 2-0 in the 55th minute on her 6th strike this season. “Very proud of the team for taking care of the first game of the tournament,” Musser added in a postgame comment. “We played with grit and passion today to get the win. We are very excited for the road and game ahead.”

In net, the reigning GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week shined again, as Shenae Kreps stopped all seven shots for the 2-0 shutout victory. It was her 8th shutout this season as she improved her league-leading goals-against average to 0.57. “We got the result we needed and I’m so proud of this team,” said Kreps after the match. “We’re taking it one game at a time and can’t wait for Friday.”

NMU is now 12-2-5 heading into a meeting with Saginaw Valley State (11-5-3), who was victorious over Davenport 2-1 in OT in their quarterfinals matchup. The Wildcats and Cardinals have split the season series with each team winning at home.

First Half NMU controlled play to start the match, with a couple of quality runs into the attacking third. The best early look came on the flip side of the field from Parkside, as Ally Francisco found room in the box and fired a shot, but Shenae Kreps got the stop and tracked down the rebound before it trickled into the net.

Northern was able to put a dent in the scoreboard in the 24th minute. After an opportunity off a corner kick, Maria Storm had an initial shot saved by the defense but kept with it to push the ball to the back of the net for a home team lead. The Green and Gold had a couple of other chances throughout the half but were unable to add to their 1-0 lead. NMU led in shots on goal 6-3 at halftime.

Second Half In the first few minutes of the half, Molly Pistorius sent a pass into the box for Brenna Musser who got a head to it, but it sailed inches high off the crossbar. In the 55th minute, Brooke Pietila fired a shot that was saved, and Brenna Musser headed in the rebound that initially looked like it was stopped, but the keeper got to it late as the ball had crossed the net. NMU led 2-0.Stephanie Trujillo sent another ball to the woodwork for NMU in the 79th minute as the Wildcats were looking for a third goal on the afternoon. Parkside began to press late and each team had a couple of looks as the clock worked its way to zero, but nothing came of those opportunities on either side and the Wildcats claimed victory 2-0 to reach a dozen wins on the season.

Postgame Notes

Each side had seven shots on goal in the match.

NMU led in total shots 20-14.

The Wildcats took to the corner six times to only two for UWP.

Shenae Kreps stopped all seven shots for her 8th shutout this season.

The goal scorers, Storm and Musser, were the two ‘Cats with multiple shots on goal.

Up Next The Wildcats will head to the GLIAC Semifinals in Allendale, Mich. hosted by Grand Valley State. NMU will match up with Saginaw Valley State on Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. with the other semifinal match taking place at 6 p.m. between Grand Valley State and Ferris State. The winner of the two matchups will face each other in the championship game on Sunday, November 6.

