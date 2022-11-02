Marquette’s Kid Cove playground removes old pickets

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickets from the Kids Cove playground enclosure at Mattson Lower Harbor have been removed and are available for pickup.

The pickets for the original enclosure, constructed in 1996, can be picked up at the Lakeview Arena Citizens Forum, Monday Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The efforts to return pickets to the original donors is made possible by City of Marquette Playgrounds for ALL Committee, Marquette Rotary Clubs and the City of Marquette.

